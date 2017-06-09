High school graduations this weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school graduations this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students across southern Wisconsin graduate high school this weekend!

High schools in the Madison Metropolitan School District are holding their graduation ceremonies at the Kohl Center, so you can expect some traffic there.

Here's the schedule:

Friday – East High School 5 p.m.; La Follette 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – Memorial 10 a.m.; West High School 1 p.m.

There are lots of other high schools graduating too. This isn't a comprehensive list, but mentions some of the biggest high schools in our area. 

Sun Prairie High School – 5:30 p.m. Friday, school field house

Beloit Memorial High School – 10 a.m. Saturday, Jacobsen Field

Watertown High School – 10 a.m. Saturday

Waunakee High School – 7 p.m. Saturday, school field house

Oregon High School – 1 p.m. Sunday, indoors because of the heat in the new gym

Verona Area High School – 3 p.m. Sunday, Epicenter (on Epic campus)

