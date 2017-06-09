High school graduations this weekend

Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.More >>
Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbedMore >>
A woman has been arrested after an overnight stabbing at Ian's Pizza.More >>
Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.More >>
Thursday marks 33 years since an F5 tornado destroyed 90% of the community of Barneveld in Iowa County.More >>
Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.More >>
Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.More >>
The two girls accused of stabbing a classmate 19 times in the slenderman case are now about to stand trial.More >>
A local middle school is left trying to fix an offensive mistake. The annual yearbook that was handed out to dozens of students on Thursday had racists phrases printed inside. Now, school officials are working to resolve the issue.More >>
It could be some time before any ruling is issued in Steven Avery's appeal.More >>
A prison inmate was awarded $6.7 million Thursday for claims that she was sexually assaulted by a Milwaukee County jail officer.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a landmark day for Wisconsin and the nation's most famous architect. Today marks the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright a Wisconsinite, loved, and revered for his distinctive and groundbreaking architecture. Across the state, and especially here in Madison, where Wright grew, up celebrations ensued paying homage to the late architect, At the Madison Children's Museum, an exhibit opened in Wrights honor called, "From Coops to Cathedrals: ...More >>
A recent delivery from 'Operation Gratitude' has given the Grant County first responders a reason to smile.More >>
LANCASTER (WKOW)-- A recent delivery from 'Operation Gratitude' has given the Grant County first responders a reason to smile. The California based non-profit sent over 1,115 care packages that included a paracord bracelet, deodorant, lip balm, pens, snacks and more. "You know, it's pretty neat," said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. "Everyone was excited to get them." Sheriff Dreckman knows the gift bags from Operation Gratitude couldn't com...More >>