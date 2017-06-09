Sunscreen tips as summer approaches

(WKOW) -- As summer approaches, it will be increasingly important to wear sunscreen and wear it properly.
Here are some tips to keep you safe:
- Look for something that protects against both UVA and UVB rays, as both are linked to melanoma and other skin cancers.
- The higher the SPF or sun protection factor, the greater the protection. The CDC recommends choosing a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15.
- Apply sunscreen liberally at least 20 minutes before you go out in the sun.
- Be sure to cover all exposed skin, including your ears and scalp.
- If you're using aerosol or spray sunscreen, pay extra attention when you put it on. A 2015 study found that people who used sunscreen sprays tended to apply less than those using creams.
- Reapply sunscreen every two hours, more often if you're sweating or in the water.
- If you end up with a sunburn, stay out of the sun until it's healed.
- If the burn covers more than 15% of your body, you should see a doctor.