"Honey Moon" in tonight's sky

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The June full moon is often referred to as the "Strawberry Moon" because of the timing of the strawberry harvest.  It can also be referred to as a "Honey Moon" because of the creamy, honey color that the moon gets at this point in the year. This micro-moon is essentially the opposite of the more well-known "Super Moon".  The moon orbits the earth in a non-perfect circle which makes it look different sizes throughout the year.  At this point of the year, the moon is at its farthest.  This is known to scientists as the "apogee".  On average, the moon is about 240,000 miles from Earth but tonight it will be an extra 12,000 miles away, giving it that "micro" appearance. 

Southern Wisconsin will have a partly cloudy sky Friday night but the special "micro moon" should be visible at times.  Send your photos to connect@wkow.com.

