Half IRONMAN going on Sunday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin is going on Sunday, June 11. It is considered to be a Half IRONMAN.

It starts at Olin Park on Lake Monona. Athletes will be swimming 1.2 miles.  Then, they will be doing a 56-mile bike ride using the Capitol City Bike Path.  Then they will run a loop around Lake Monona to finish at Olin Park.

Expect hundreds of athletes and extra traffic in the area, especially on Sunday.

The race starts at 7 a.m. The official end of the race is at about 4:40 p.m.

