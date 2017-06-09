Armed robbery at Taco John's in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona police were called to the report of an armed robbery at Taco John's on Monona Drive shortly before 11:00 Thursday night.

The two suspects took off running south on Monona Drive with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers brought in a K-9 to track, leading them to Kings Row where it is believed the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away.

A description of the suspects was given. The first is a black male who was wearing a red and gray hooded sweatshirt with a gray bandana over his face. Suspect number two was a bi-racial male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face. Both waited at the rear door until an employee exited, that's when they showed a handgun and forced their way inside.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monona Police at 608-222-0463.