LSD soaked candy found during drug raid in Racine

RACINE (WKOW) -- A Racine man is facing multiple drug-related charges.

According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Ronald Romnek is accused of having Sour Patch Kid candies soaked with LSD in his freezer.

Police executed a search warrant for a house on Arthur Avenue in Racine because they suspected controlled substances, including marijuana, LSD and MDMA were being sold from the home.

Once inside, investigators found marijuana, a marijuana grinder, rolling papers, and a digital gram scale. In a cream cheese container in the freezer, officers found the gummies. They also found a bag containing tan crystal /powder substance believed to be MDMA/Molly, the complaint said.

In the complaint, Romnek admitted everything found in the house belonged to him and he had received the items in the freezer from an unknown man and was "holding on to them and giving them to people."

Romnek told police he recently underwent hip surgery and was selling marijuana to make money while recovering.

Romnek is charged with possession with intent to deliver LSD, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, and possession with intent to deliver other designer drugs.