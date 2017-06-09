Wisconsin Elections Commission says mailing is not scam

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission wants to reassure 380,000 voters that a post card coming their way is not a scam.

The mailing is going to registered voters who have not cast ballots in the past four years. It asks the voters if they want to remain active on the state's voter list. Those who do not respond within a month will be marked as inactive on the list.

State law requires inactive voters to be removed from the voter list. Wisconsin's chief elections officer Michael Haas says in a release Friday that it's a way to ensure the integrity of voting in the state.

Voters who get the post card but believe they have voted in the past four years are asked to contact their local municipal clerk.