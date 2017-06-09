Madison firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver

Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.More >>
Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.More >>
The June full moon is often referred to as the "Strawberry Moon" because of the timing of the strawberry harvest.More >>
The June full moon is often referred to as the "Strawberry Moon" because of the timing of the strawberry harvest.More >>
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbedMore >>
Authorities say a Madison man was mortally wounded with gunfire in his north side apartment, then beaten and robbedMore >>
Thursday marks 33 years since an F5 tornado destroyed 90% of the community of Barneveld in Iowa County.More >>
Thursday marks 33 years since an F5 tornado destroyed 90% of the community of Barneveld in Iowa County.More >>
A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run just outside of Praire Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning.More >>
Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.More >>
Affecting about one in 2,500 people, Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT) has been referred to as the most common neurological disease that no one knows about.More >>
A pier in Dane County is damaged after a boat fire.More >>
A pier in Dane County is damaged after a boat fire.More >>
Shortly after 7 p.m., a neighbor called 9-1-1 that a combination camper/toy hauler and truck were on fire in the driveway of a home at 1038 Laura Lane.More >>
Shortly after 7 p.m., a neighbor called 9-1-1 that a combination camper/toy hauler and truck were on fire in the driveway of a home at 1038 Laura Lane.More >>
Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.More >>
Madison police say a man was hurt in a stabbing Thursday night.More >>
Access to broadband internet in rural areas has been a problem for many people across Wisconsin. It affects every day tasks. But for many Wisconsin students living outside the cities and towns, not having access to high-speed internet at home is putting them at a disadvantage in the classroom, according to school officials.More >>
Access to broadband internet in rural areas has been a problem for many people across Wisconsin. It affects every day tasks. But for many Wisconsin students living outside the cities and towns, not having access to high-speed internet at home is putting them at a disadvantage in the classroom, according to school officials.More >>
The two girls accused of stabbing a classmate 19 times in the slenderman case are now about to stand trial.More >>
The two girls accused of stabbing a classmate 19 times in the slenderman case are now about to stand trial.More >>
Hundreds of dedicated athletes rung in the 2017 Special Olympic Summer Games in Stevens Point Thursday.More >>
Hundreds of dedicated athletes rung in the 2017 Special Olympic Summer Games in Stevens Point Thursday.More >>
A local middle school is left trying to fix an offensive mistake. The annual yearbook that was handed out to dozens of students on Thursday had racists phrases printed inside. Now, school officials are working to resolve the issue.More >>
A local middle school is left trying to fix an offensive mistake. The annual yearbook that was handed out to dozens of students on Thursday had racists phrases printed inside. Now, school officials are working to resolve the issue.More >>