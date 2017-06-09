Madison firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver

MADISON (WKOW) -- "Beltline Jax" made his debut March 19, 2017. He was born, with the help of Madison firefighters, on northbound Verona Road near the Beltline.

Jax's parents, Monica and Shawn, packed up their car and headed from Monticello to UnityPoint Meriter Hospital after Monica went into labor. However, they needed to pull over when they reached McKee Road as Monica was ready to deliver.

Madison Fire Ladder 6 and Medic 6 were dispatched and found the family parked on the side of the road. Medics assisted Monica into the ambulance, but there was no waiting, Jax was ready. There, on the side of the road, "Beltline Jax" was born.

Paramedics wrapped the baby boy in a blanket and they continued to the hospital.

Three months later, Jax, his family and paramedics reunited.