Marshall softball falls in state semifinals

The season came to a close for the Marshall softball team in the WIAA Division 3 semifinals. The Cardinals fell to Weyauwega-Fremont 2-0.

The two teams were locked in a pitcher's duel throughout. Marshall's Taylor Pache threw a complete game. She struck out six and only allowed four hits. However, Weyauwega-Fremont was able to score twice in the top of the seventh. Kiley Akey homered. She also notched the win on the mound by throwing a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts. Liv Henning led the Marshall offensive attack with two hits.

Marshall's season ends with a 24-6 record.