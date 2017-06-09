'I have hostages': Milwaukee 9-1-1 call turns out to be a dare

BROWN DEER (WKOW) -- WISN in Milwaukee reports a young man made a 9-1-1 call Wednesday evening, claiming he'd taken hostages after someone kidnapped his girlfriend.

Heard repeatedly on the call, "I have hostages". At times, another voice is heard in the background yelling, "Help"!

Officers tracked the calls and responded to the area of N. 45th Street and West Bradley Road. There they found two juveniles, one who admitted to making the call as a result of a dare.

The boys were turned over to their parents and counseled on the appropriate use of 9-1-1.

Prank calls to 9-1-1 are against the law and punishable with fines and even jail.