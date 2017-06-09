Assembly Republicans seek to close spending inequity between school districts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Republicans want to allow some school districts to raise property taxes, while reducing overall property tax bills statewide.

They say a 1993 cap on per-pupil spending increases set forth two-plus decades of inequality, because some districts were spending more at that time and therefore still are today.

Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) co-chairs the legislature's Joint Finance Committee and says with some districts spending $15,000 a year per student and others just $9,000 - something has to change.

"These are the same districts that have to compete for the same teachers, they are constitutionally required to provide a quality education for their kids," said Rep. Nygren. "So, we believe when you are investing over $600 million into education, when you've got $1 billion more of new revenues, there is no better time to address this than now."

Under Nygren's plan, districts spending below $9,800 per student would be allowed to raise taxes to get up to that level - expected to cost an additional $92 million statewide.

Governor Scott Walker's (R-Wisconsin) concern is that the Assembly plan would cause property taxes to be higher on the average valued home than they were in 2014, which he wants to avoid.

Rep. Nygren is confident both things can be accomplished. He will be the featured guest on this weekend's edition of Capital City Sunday at 9:00 a.m. on WKOW 27.