Goodman Pool opens for season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Goodman Pool opens for season

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Goodman pool in Madison opened for the first time this summer on Friday. The first 500 kids who showed up got in for free.

The pool on Olin Avenue is open every day through Labor Day, September 4.

Videographer Matthew Anderson was there for the first day. Take a look at the attached video for some of the fun in store for summer users. 

Check out the regular prices and hours of operation here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.