Didion Milling workers back on the job a week after deadly explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- A week after the deadly explosion in Cambria, workers at Didion Milling are back on the job.

Their first day back was Thursday.

As a team, they are trying to move forward.

"Really powerful to have everyone back together," says Didion Milling President Riley Didion.

It's been a week since an explosion took the lives of four of their co-workers and left nearly a dozen others hurt.

"I think are teams are going to go through that little bit of a roller coaster," says Didion. "We all are gonna grieve in a different process."

He says picking up the pieces begins with taking care of one another.

"We talk about it as a team and as a family. There's gonna be good days and there's gonna be bad days, or maybe challenging times. I think what's important for our team to know is as a family, we're not going anywhere."

As the community stands behind them...

"The way the community has responded has kind of blown our whole team away."

They now return to a different workplace than they once knew.

"We've had to place our people in different teams in different departments. Some of those products are made in Markesan, some of them are made in Johnson's Creek, so we'll transition some of our teams there."

The ethanol facility is up and running, but the milling plant was lost in the explosion.

Now, the tough task ahead is trying to move forward, as they remember their friends who were lost.

"I think that's one of those next milestones that we have as a company, where are we going and what are we doing? And let's rebuild tomorrow and let's not forget those."

A fundraiser is being held by the Cambria Park Committee Saturday to benefit the victims and their families.

It will be at Tarrant Park from 1-5 p.m.