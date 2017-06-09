State park cancels bat watches due to white-nose syndrome

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Bat watches were once a summer attraction offered to families at Devil's Lake State Park. Now, they've been cancelled due to a dramatic decline in the bat population.

"It's very sad," said Sue Johansen, the naturalist at the park.

"They would just come out in clouds," said park visitor Ted Danube. He used to go out and watch bats fly out of bat houses in years passed.

"You could watch them come out by the hundreds. You couldn't even believe there were that many there. You took it for granite because there were always these clouds and hundreds and hundreds of bats," he explained.

Dozens of families used to attend the bat watches every Thursday night in the summer, but this summer they've been canceled.

"It's just sort of sad that we don't have that opportunity anymore," said Johansen.

Park officials were forced to cancel the attraction because specific species have been wiped out by the white-nose syndrome, a disease that infects the skin of the bat. It wakes them up inside their hibernation habitat before they're actually supposed to wake up. The bats either starve, or die from the weather conditions they're not used to being in.

"Normally we've seen 200 bats out of one of the houses that we've had. This year, we've only counted 20 so far," Johansen said.

"It's just a shame that there's so few that they cancel it because there's none to watch," Danube added. "Who wants to sit here and watch five bats come out?"

The troubling news also affects those park visitors who often go out to enjoy the weather, hiking and scenery.

"It seems like we've seen more bugs here in the park since the bats aren't here," Johansen explained.

"They eat so many darn mosquitoes," said Danube.

Although the bat watches are canceled for the season, high tech bat hikes are still open to the public. Hikers can even use a bat detector to detect other species still living in the park.

But for Danube and others, it just won't be the same.

"Just really sad to see anything that's so environmentally friendly in the decline," Danube said.

Meanwhile, park officials aren't sure how canceling the bat watches will affect revenue at the park. However, they are worried that next year certain species of bats will no longer live at the park.