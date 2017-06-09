Madison Boys and Girls Club nets over $30K from sale of donated toys

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Madison has raised nearly $30,000 by day's end Friday from the sale of two semi-trucks full of donated American Girl items.

The company gifted the organization with the toys and books earlier this week and Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson said the goal was to offer the items to the public for a donation.

"We still have about 50 percent of the stuff they gave us," Johnson tells Channel 27 News. "We will take rest of it and put it in storage.....to give out at Christmas."

He says he believes the donation was the largest gift of toys ever given in Dane County. It was valued at about $50,000.

Johnson says the American Family Children's Hospital, the Hindu Temple of Wisconsin and Leopold Elementary were just a handful of the groups, in additional to "a whole bunch of non-profits," that benefited from the sale of the donated toys.

Johnson posted on social media that Mrs. Marilyn Harper's donation helped put them over the top Friday. She gave $4,000 to the clubs and told him she'll be giving many of the toys she bought to foster kids throughout Dane County.