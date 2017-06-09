Beloit Turner softball advances to state championship game

The Beloit Turner softball team will be playing for a state championship on Saturday. The Trojans blanked New London 3-0 in the WIAA Division 2 State semifinals.

Kailyn Packard threw a complete-game shutout for Beloit Turner. She only allowed one hit and struck out 10. Mya Hill-Brown and Mackenna Fobes each had two hits for the Trojans.

Beloit Turner improves to 24-2 on the season. The Trojans will face Rice Lake on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the state title.