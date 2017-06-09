Busy season for bears in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- We're hearing about and seeing a lot of bears around Wisconsin this year; a sheriff's deputy hit one with his squad car near Wausau recently.

Now, another man in northern Wisconsin is recovering after a bear bit him in the leg.

DNR officials believe he came between the bear and its cubs.

The officials say right now is the most active time of the year for bears.

It's breeding season and last year's now-fully grown cubs are running around.

"They're getting into new situations, places where they haven't been before and they don't have their mother there to tell them what's the right thing to do and what's the wrong thing," the DNR's John Huff told WBAY.

DNR officials say if you feel a bear is a threat, call law enforcement.

Don't take matters into your own hands.