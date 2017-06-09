Rash of arson fires has Milwaukee police investigating

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee police say they think a group of thrill-seekers are responsible for 8 arson cases in the last 24 hours.

Police say the fires all started on the south side, beginning in garbage carts before spreading to buildings and cars.

Surveillance video shows three boys on bicycles leaving the scene of one of the fires.

Police believe they could be the ones responsible.

"We want to make sure our young people are home, and safe, and not out on bicycles running around at 3 in the morning getting into trouble," Alder Jose Perez told WISN.

Fortunately no one was hurt in the fires.

Right now police are trying to figure out if these arsons are related to a series of similar crimes a few weeks ago in the same area.