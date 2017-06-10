One person reported hurt in east side shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials believe at least one person was shot on Madison's east side at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers tell 27 News the shooting happened on Vernon Avenue near Cottage Grove Road. One person arrived at the hospital early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound, and they believe the two instances are connected.

27 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it's released.