One person reported hurt in east side shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials believe at least one person was shot on Madison's east side at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers tell 27 News the shooting happened on Vernon Avenue near Cottage Grove Road.  One person arrived at the hospital early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound, and they believe the two instances are connected.  

27 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it's released.  

