The 411 on home buying in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Summer is a time when many people look to buy a home and/or sell their current home.

According to Don Lickel, VP of mortgage lending at Summit Credit Union, we are in a seller's market right now, meaning there are more buyers than homes available, so sellers have the upper hand. Many home buyers are willing to pay more money than the listed price to overcome the smaller inventory of available homes.

You can find out more information on Summit's website or its CURB home buying app.