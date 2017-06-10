Richland City woman seriously injured in three-car accident Friday

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) – A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.

In a news release Saturday, Blue Mounds Police Chief Andrew Rose says responders arrived on the scene at US 18/151 and County Road F about 2:15 Friday afternoon.

Three people were involved in the crash; the woman from Richland City was trapped with serious injuries. One of the other drivers had minor injuries but refused medical help at the scene.

The names of the people involved in the crash haven't been released.

The westbound lanes of US 18-151 were completely blocked due to the accident; traffic had to be rerouted for about an hour and a half.

The Blue Mounds Police Department is investigating the crash.