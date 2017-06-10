Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy, believed to be with armed father

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 8-year-old Jaiden Hunt, missing from the city of Knowlton in Marathon County, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say Jaiden was abducted by his father, Jamie C. Hunt, who is likely armed. Jaiden was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Knowlton.

The boy and his father may be in a 2004, purple Chrysler Town and Country van -- license plate number 138-YNU.

Jaiden Hunt is white and has blue eyes and brown hair. He's about four feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top or white shorts.

Jaime C. Hunt is 34, white, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information on this father and son, you're asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200.