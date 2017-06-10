Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy, believed to be with armed father

Dane County officials believe at least one person was shot on Madison's east side about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run just outside of Praire Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning.More >>
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's roadkill season, so it's not surprising this time of year logs the most car vs deer crashes on the roads here in Wisconsin, evidence which can be seen by all the carcasses on the side of the road.More >>
Madison's first municipal swimming pool opened in 2006 and is named after Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman, who kicked off the project by donating $2.8 million to get it started.More >>
Goodman pool in Madison opened for the first time this summer on Friday.More >>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Madison has raised nearly $30,000 from the sale of two semi-trucks full of donated American Girl items.More >>
Brown Deer boys in trouble after pranking 9-1-1.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning.More >>
"Beltline Jax" reunties with Madison firefighters and paramedics who helped bring him into the world.More >>
You could get your picture taken with President Trump and Governor Walker if you have $10,000.More >>
