Sun Prairie home total loss in Saturday morning fire

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a Sun Prairie residence Saturday morning.  

Firefighters responded to 435 Roberts Drive about 10:00 a.m. to find the rear of the home engulfed in flames. They contained the fire to the structure itself and extinguished it soon after that. 

It's not known if anyone was in the house at the time or whether anyone was injured in the incident. 

Assistant Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a news release Saturday afternoon that the house was believed to be a total loss.  

