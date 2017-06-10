Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 8-year-old Jaiden Hunt, missing from the city of Knowlton, in Marathon County.More >>
SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run just outside of Praire Du Sac around 7:50 Thursday morning.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that injured a Prairie du Sac woman as she rode her bike Thursday morning.More >>
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
A Wisconsin man is recovering after a bear bit him on the leg.More >>
The timing may be “Wright” for an American icon to finally come home.More >>
Milwaukee police say they think a group of thrill-seekers are responsible for 8 arson cases in the last 24 hours.More >>
Madison's first municipal swimming pool opened in 2006 and is named after Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman, who kicked off the project by donating $2.8 million to get it started.More >>
Goodman pool in Madison opened for the first time this summer on Friday.More >>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Madison has raised nearly $30,000 from the sale of two semi-trucks full of donated American Girl items.More >>
Bat watches were once a summer attraction offered to families at Devil's Lake State Park. Now, they've been cancelled due to a dramatic decline in the bat population.More >>
A week after the deadly explosion in Cambria, workers at Didion Milling are back on the job.More >>
