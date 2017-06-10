People & dogs come out for annual WAGS fundraiser - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

People & dogs come out for annual WAGS fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a warm, sunny day for the third annual walk to help bring more service dogs to our area. 

Walkers and their canine companions met at the Warner Park Lagoon Saturday morning in Madison, for the Walk, Wheel and WAGS Dog Walk.

The event raises money for WAGS, which is an organization that raises puppies that will eventually become service animals.

"Our trainers get an 8-week old puppy, right out of the litter. The puppy will go everywhere. They'll go to work, to the grocery store, to the library to socialize them and give them the skills they need to become a service dog," says Aaron Backer, an organizer of the fundraiser.

People also enjoyed some food and drinks, a live DJ. 27 Storm Track Meteorologist Brian Olson was emcee.

