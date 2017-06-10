Safety Saturday brings first responders to the community

MADISON (WKOW) -- First responders are getting out into the community to help families stay safe.

Firefighters, EMTs and other first responders were out on the Capitol Square this weekend for the annual Safety Saturday event.

The teams showed off their fire trucks and other equipment and also did demonstrations for families. They learned things like how to fit a bike helmet, tips for using a booster seat safely and how to use a fire extinguisher.



"We've got our hazardous incident team out here, just trying to give the public a little bit of a picture of what we do and how to stay safe," says Mari Leslie, a firefighter and paramedic with Madison Fire Department.

25 different departments and agencies were at the event, including the Madison Police Department's mounted unit, so people could meet some of the horses that patrol the city.