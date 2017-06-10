Safety Saturday brings first responders to the community

Authorities say Jaiden Hunt and his father have been found safe.More >>
Authorities say Jaiden Hunt and his father have been found safe.More >>
SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
A post card from the Wisconsin Elections Commission coming to nearly 400,000 voters is not a scam.More >>
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.More >>
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.More >>
A new trial has been granted to a sex offender convicted in 1990.More >>
A new trial has been granted to a sex offender convicted in 1990.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) --- Warmer weather is keeping Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers busy. Officials have reported more than a dozen incidents of pavement buckling across the state. And with more intense heat on the way, it could cause even more problems. "We had two in the south part of the state here. We had 15 so far in the state, actually 16 today. We had another one down by Beloit today, so we had 16 statewide so far this year," said Barry Daye, Chief Materials...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) --- Warmer weather is keeping Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers busy. Officials have reported more than a dozen incidents of pavement buckling across the state. And with more intense heat on the way, it could cause even more problems. "We had two in the south part of the state here. We had 15 so far in the state, actually 16 today. We had another one down by Beloit today, so we had 16 statewide so far this year," said Barry Daye, Chief Materials...More >>
A Wisconsin man is recovering after a bear bit him on the leg.More >>
A Wisconsin man is recovering after a bear bit him on the leg.More >>
The timing may be “Wright” for an American icon to finally come home.More >>
The timing may be “Wright” for an American icon to finally come home.More >>
Milwaukee police say they think a group of thrill-seekers are responsible for 8 arson cases in the last 24 hours.More >>
Milwaukee police say they think a group of thrill-seekers are responsible for 8 arson cases in the last 24 hours.More >>
Madison's first municipal swimming pool opened in 2006 and is named after Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman, who kicked off the project by donating $2.8 million to get it started.More >>
Goodman pool in Madison opened for the first time this summer on Friday.More >>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Madison has raised nearly $30,000 from the sale of two semi-trucks full of donated American Girl items.More >>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Madison has raised nearly $30,000 from the sale of two semi-trucks full of donated American Girl items.More >>