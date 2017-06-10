Fitchburg walk raises $80-thousand for a cure for IBD - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg walk raises $80-thousand for a cure for IBD

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people are coming together to find a cure for more than a million people living with painful intestinal diseases.

The Take Steps Walk stepped off Saturday afternoon at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. The group raised $80-thousand dollars  the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in Wisconsin, which supports people with inflammatory bowel diseases.

Delaney Jones was chosen to tell her story of living with Crohn's disease at the walk. She was diagnosed five years ago and has struggled to cope with the illness she's been told will likely never go away.

Jones says the walk offers a sense of community for people living with IBD; a chance to learn how to cope with the disease and better understand their treatment options.

"To come here and know that there's people that have been on the same medicines I have and that know exactly what I'm going through, it's honestly so great," Jones tells 27 News.

About 350 people showed up for the walk, joining more than 40 different teams to support people living with IBD. 

27 News Weekend Anchor Jennifer Kliese was emcee at the event Saturday.

