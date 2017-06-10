Juda/Albany girls softball claims first State Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- For the first time in program history, the Juda/Albany Panthers are bringing home a Division 4 State title, 2-1 against Pacelli.

After falling in the state semifinals two years ago, the Panthers were determined to not come back empty handed.

Juda/Albany got on the board first, scoring off a Sara Jordan single to center in the third inning. The Panthers would double the score in the fourth, bringing home another run off a Sammi Detra single.

The Cardinals would struggle to bring in their runners several times in the game. In the fourth, the Cardinals loaded up the bases, then in the fifth, they would strand runners on second and third. It wasn't until the 7th and final inning that Pacelli would finally break through. With two outs on the board and a runner on third, Sophie Schroeder would steal home when Nickole Beckers' pitch would get lost in the dirt.

But the Panthers didn't lose their cool when another runner ended up on third once more. Cailin Firkus would ground out to third, sealing the victory for Juda/Albany.