Officials: Alcohol, speed cause deadly UTV rollover in Lafayette County

TOWN OF FAYETTE (WKOW) -- Authorities say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash involving a UTV in Lafayette County.



According to the sheriff's office, two people were in the vehicle on Highway G around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver missed a curve, went into a ditch and rolled over. Officials say Highway G is an approved ATV/UTV route. Both people were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle. Investigators believe alcohol and speed appear to have contributed to the rollover.



Authorities say Joseph James Smolenski, 27, of Geneseo, Illinois, was driving. He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died. A passenger, Colton S. Carpenter, 25, of Darlington, was also taken to a hospital with injuries, according to sheriff's officials.



Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the rollover. Lafayette County sheriff's officials are investigating, along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.