RIGHT NOW: Sauk, Columbia, and Dane County Fire Departments all called to assist in Lodi fire

LODI (WKOW) -- Columbia County Sheriff's office confirming a residential fire on the 1100 block of Demynck Road in Lodi.

Right now Dane County, Columbia County, Sauk County fire, along with several other agencies are responding.

Sauk City, Merrimac, as well as Prairie Du Sac, are all working alongside the Lodi Fire Department fighting the fire as well.

There are also reports of nearby homes being evacuated because of the wind, and the fire's close proximity to other structures.

We'll continue to update you as more information becomes available.