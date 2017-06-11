RIGHT NOW: Sauk, Columbia, and Dane County Fire Departments all - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIGHT NOW: Sauk, Columbia, and Dane County Fire Departments all called to assist in Lodi fire

Posted: Updated:

LODI (WKOW) -- Columbia County Sheriff's office confirming a residential fire on the 1100 block of Demynck Road in Lodi.

Right now Dane County, Columbia County, Sauk County fire, along with several other agencies are responding.

Sauk City, Merrimac, as well as Prairie Du Sac, are all working alongside the Lodi Fire Department fighting the fire as well.

There are also reports of nearby homes being evacuated because of the wind, and the fire's close proximity to other structures.

We'll continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.