All Lives Matter Block Party at Elver Park brings the community together through positivity

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Community came together Saturday night at Elver Park for a new get together called the All Lives Matter Block Party.

Organizers say they felt it was important to bring people from a variety of ethnicities, backgrounds, and neighborhoods together for the event to help stop the increasing violence in the Madison area.

Antoine McNeill, one of the block party's organizers say it's about banding together to stop the negativity.

"This is a wedding between Madison and stop the violence. There's no organization behind it there's no government behind it it's just a bunch of families coming together," says McNeill.

McNeill says he's confident that the party went well and hopes to make it a monthly tradition that will keep bringing people together.

