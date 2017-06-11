MPD: Gunshots near vigil for east side shooting victim

Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say there were more gunshots overnight Saturday into Sunday near where a man was shot and later died Saturday morning.

According to a news release, a group of people were holding a vigil for the 25-year-old shooting victim near the scene on Vernon Avenue, near Cottage Grove Road, late Saturday night when a car came up, and someone fired a gun.

No one was hurt, police say, but they did find shell casings near where the people were gathered. Police tell 27 News that it's too early to tell if the suspect who fired shots Saturday night is the same person wanted in the murder Saturday morning.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Police Chief Mike Koval said the shooting seemed to be targeted. "It appears that the suspect came out of nowhere, between the buildings, as it were, and sort of made a direct concerted line towards this person. So there's nothing to suggest it was a random act of violence at this point," said Koval.

Police say the suspect still has not been caught. They describe him as a thin, black man in his 20s who was wearing black clothing at the time. Madison Police ask you contact them with any tips.