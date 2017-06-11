Copy-Stevens Point mayor raises fireworks funds online

Independence Day always shines bright, but money can dim down the lights.

Stevens Point hosts a fireworks show every year at the Riverfront Rendezvous, to celebrate the Fourth of July. This year, the city is looking for news way to help raise money, to make it the best one yet.

Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza had an idea to set up a "Go Fund Me" account, to fund-raise more money for more fireworks.

Other Wisconsin cities have used online fundraising efforts and been successful, he said.

"We're late to the game," Wiza said.

Wiza had started the account back in March, and the city has already raised $3,500, with a $5,000 goal in mind.

"They're citizens who are doing this," Wiza said. "These are individual citizens who want to see their community better."

The city is looking to continue the fundraiser to help pay for next year's show as well.

If you're interested in donating, visit the GoFundMe page.