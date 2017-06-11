Jury selection starts Monday for ex-Milwaukee cop; shooting of young man ignited riots

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A former Milwaukee police officer whose alleged fatal shooting of a black man last year ignited riots on the city's north side goes on trial this week.

Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of Dominique Heaggan-Brown. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the August death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith, who was fleeing a traffic stop.

Smith was holding a gun and facing Heaggan-Brown when the officer shot him in the arm. But a county prosecutor says Smith was unarmed when Heaggan-

Brown fired the shot into his chest seconds later that killed him.

The 25-year-old Heaggan-Brown faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted, but his police career is already over.

He was fired in October, two months after Smith's death, after he was charged with sexual assault in an unrelated case.