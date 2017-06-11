Milwaukee authorities investigate drowning in Lake Michigan

MADISON (WKOW) --- Warmer weather is keeping Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers busy. Officials have reported more than a dozen incidents of pavement buckling across the state. And with more intense heat on the way, it could cause even more problems. "We had two in the south part of the state here. We had 15 so far in the state, actually 16 today. We had another one down by Beloit today, so we had 16 statewide so far this year," said Barry Daye, Chief Materials...