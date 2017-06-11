Milwaukee authorities investigate drowning in Lake Michigan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee authorities investigate drowning in Lake Michigan

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man drowned in Lake Michigan.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the incident happened Saturday night at Klode Park on Whitefish Bay.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

No further information was released.

