Rafael Nadal wins record 10th French Open

PARIS (AP) -- Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in today's final.

No other man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

The 31-year-old Nadal was overwhelmingly good from start to finish against Wawrinka. Not only did Nadal win every set he played in the tournament, he dropped a total of only 35 games, the second fewest by any man on the way to any title at a Grand Slam tournament in the Open era with all matches being best-of-five-sets.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic have won their third consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles, beating Australians Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 6-2, 6-1 in the French Open final.

It is the second championship at Roland Garros for the top-seeded duo of Mattek-Sands and Safarova, who also won the tournament in 2015, and their fifth major overall.

They also won the Australian Open in 2015 and this January, along with the U.S. Open last September.