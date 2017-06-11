Statehood wins questioned for Puerto Rico referendum - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Statehood wins questioned for Puerto Rico referendum

Posted: Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Puerto Rico's governor says the U.S. territory has overwhelmingly chosen statehood in a non-binding referendum.
Ricardo Rossello said Sunday that the island has sent a strong and clear message to U.S. Congress and the world.

Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, more than 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for independence. The participation rate was nearly 23 percent with roughly 2.26 million registered voters.

But many question the validity of the vote amid a low turnout and a boycott by several opposition parties.

U.S. Congress has final say on any changes to the U.S. territory's political status, regardless of the referendum's final outcome.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.