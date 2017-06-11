Homicide victim identified in Madison shooting from early Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side early Saturday morning.

Jameel Easter, 25, of Madison died at the hospital later that morning. The medical examiner confirms that his death was the result of a gunshot wound

Madison Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. around 3:25 a.m.Saturday after residents reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses told police a man had opened fire in the area, shooting many rounds at nearby cars.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Police Chief Mike Koval said the shooting seemed to be targeted. "It appears that the suspect came out of nowhere, between the buildings, as it were, and sort of made a direct concerted line towards this person. So there's nothing to suggest it was a random act of violence at this point," said Koval.

Investigators from the Madison Police's Violent Crimes Unit say the suspect still has not been caught. They describe him as a thin, black man in his 20s who was wearing black clothing at the time.

Department officials also say someone fired a gun later Saturday night during a vigil, near the crime scene.

According to a news release, friends and loved ones had gathered near the scene on Vernon Avenue when a car came up, and someone inside fired a gun.

Police say no one was hurt, but they did find shell casings near where the people were gathered. Investigators tell 27 News that it's too early to tell if the suspect who fired shots Saturday night is the same person who is wanted in the murder Saturday morning.