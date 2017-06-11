Homicide victim identified in Madison shooting from early Saturday

According to the sheriff's office, two people were in a UTV on Highway G when the driver missed a curve, went into a ditch and rolled over around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, two people were in a UTV on Highway G when the driver missed a curve, went into a ditch and rolled over around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.More >>
Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.More >>
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.More >>
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.More >>
Sauk, Columbia, and Dane County Fire Departments all called to assist in Lodi fire.More >>
Sauk, Columbia, and Dane County Fire Departments all called to assist in Lodi fire.More >>
Firefighters, EMTs and other first responders were out on the Capitol Square this weekend for the annual Safety Saturday.More >>
Firefighters, EMTs and other first responders were out on the Capitol Square this weekend for the annual Safety Saturday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >>
Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a home Saturday morning.More >>
Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a home Saturday morning.More >>
The Pentagon says three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.More >>
The Pentagon says three U.S. soldiers were killed and another was wounded Saturday in eastern Afghanistan.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence promised a group of Wisconsin business leaders the Trump administration will replace former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence promised a group of Wisconsin business leaders the Trump administration will replace former President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
A new trial has been granted to a sex offender convicted in 1990.More >>
A new trial has been granted to a sex offender convicted in 1990.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) --- Warmer weather is keeping Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers busy. Officials have reported more than a dozen incidents of pavement buckling across the state. And with more intense heat on the way, it could cause even more problems. "We had two in the south part of the state here. We had 15 so far in the state, actually 16 today. We had another one down by Beloit today, so we had 16 statewide so far this year," said Barry Daye, Chief Materials...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) --- Warmer weather is keeping Wisconsin Department of Transportation workers busy. Officials have reported more than a dozen incidents of pavement buckling across the state. And with more intense heat on the way, it could cause even more problems. "We had two in the south part of the state here. We had 15 so far in the state, actually 16 today. We had another one down by Beloit today, so we had 16 statewide so far this year," said Barry Daye, Chief Materials...More >>
A Wisconsin man is recovering after a bear bit him on the leg.More >>
A Wisconsin man is recovering after a bear bit him on the leg.More >>