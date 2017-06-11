Unmanned tractor drives into parade participants in Darlington

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Three people have been hurt after a tractor incident at the Darlington Canoe Festival Sunday.

According to the Darlington Police Department, first responders were called to a tractor versus pedestrian crash just before two Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened just before the parade as people were getting ready to enter the parade route. They say a Darlington man started the tractor to get it ready and was standing next to it. Police say the man did not know the tractor was in gear and it ran over him and an Argyle man. The tractor also hit a float and hurt the person on that float.

Police say 69-year-old Robert Schmid's injuries were the most severe. He was run over by the tractor and taken to a Madison hospital by helicopter. Richard Corley, 39, and Marion Roberts, 64, of Illinois, also were hurt. Corley started the tractor and Roberts was on the float.

Police are still investigating the incident.