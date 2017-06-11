New Monona mural celebrates water, Native American heritage

MONONA (WKOW) – Monona City leaders and members of the Ho-Chunk nation gathered over the weekend to dedicate a mural on one of the town's water wells.

City Administrator April Little says it was designed by local artist Rhea Ewing with guidance from the Whitehorse family, which Little says has called Monona home for several generations.

The theme was chosen through a city-wide poll and features animals and their habitats found in Monona. A key to the other symbolism in the mural’s elements can be accessed through a QR-code painted on the mural.

The display was painted by Dane Arts Mural Arts community artists and MG21 Liberal Arts Charter School students, as well Monona residents and tribe members.

You can see the display at Monona Well # 3, located at 6500 Raywood Road and West Broadway, across from South Towne Mall.