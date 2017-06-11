New Monona mural celebrates water, Native American heritage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New Monona mural celebrates water, Native American heritage

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MONONA (WKOW) – Monona City leaders and members of the Ho-Chunk nation gathered over the weekend to dedicate a mural on one of the town's water wells.

City Administrator April Little says it was designed by local artist Rhea Ewing with guidance from the Whitehorse family, which Little says has called Monona home for several generations.

The theme was chosen through a city-wide poll and features animals and their habitats found in Monona. A key to the other symbolism in the mural’s elements can be accessed through a QR-code painted on the mural.

The display was painted by Dane Arts Mural Arts community artists and MG21 Liberal Arts Charter School students, as well Monona residents and tribe members.

You can see the display at Monona Well # 3, located at 6500 Raywood Road and West Broadway, across from South Towne Mall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.