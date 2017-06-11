Pickup driver swerves into semi, dies in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m.



According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, a semi and a pickup truck were headed west on Highway 11/14 near Highway O, where traffic splits into two lanes. The pickup drove into the semi's lane, hitting the side of the semi and spinning into the median and into oncoming traffic. The pickup truck eventually hit a utility pole in the opposite ditch.



Witnesses told investigators they saw the 45-year-old Darien man driving erratically in the pickup just before the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Investigators believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.