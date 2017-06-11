Pittsburgh repeats as Stanley Cup Champions in Game 6 win over N - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pittsburgh repeats as Stanley Cup Champions in Game 6 win over Nashville

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Stanley Cup is returning to Pittsburgh after Patric Hornqvist scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot with 95 seconds left in a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6.

The Penguins won their fifth title -- all of which have been clinched on the road -- to tie the Wayne Gretzky-Mark Messier-era Edmonton Oilers for sixth on the all-time list. The Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and `98 were the last champion to defend their title.


The loss ended the upstart Predators' deepest playoff run in the franchise's 19-year history. Having won just three of 12 playoff series before this year, Nashville opened this postseason by eliminating the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks in four games. In doing so, the Predators became the first eighth-seeded team to sweep a first-round series since the current playoff format was introduced in 1994.


Carl Hagelin sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with 14 seconds left in leading the Penguins to become the first NHL team in nearly two decades to win consecutive championships. Penguins goalie Matt Murray stopped 27 shots to register back-to-back shutouts following a 24-save outing in a 6-0 win in Game 5.


Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for a second consecutive year following  a 2-0 win over Nashville in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.


Though held without a point on Sunday night, Crosby finished second on the team with 27 points (eight goals and 19 assists). He entered the game with a three-game point streak, including three assists in a 6-0 win in Game 5 on Thursday.
 



 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Kessel, Schultz score as Penguins cruise past Predators 6-0

    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>
    Six different players scored and Sidney Crosby had three assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins chased Pekka Rinne and blew out the Nashville Predators 6-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series and move one win away from a second consecutive title.    Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel and Ron Hainsey scored for the defending champions, who got 24 saves from goaltender Matt Murray. Rinne got the ho...More >>

  • Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Lavelle leads US women to victory over Sweden

    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>
    Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.    A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.    Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.    Alyssa Naeh...More >>

  • Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

    Wisconsin draws Virginia in Big Ten-ACC Challenge

    Wisconsin has drawn Virginia in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.    The Badgers will travel to Charlottesville, according to the pairings announced by the leagues on Thursday. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.    The teams last met in 2013 when the Badgers won on the road at Virginia.    The game will also feature an interesting coaching matchup. Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Virginia's Tony Bennett served together as assistan...More >>
    Wisconsin has drawn Virginia in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.    The Badgers will travel to Charlottesville, according to the pairings announced by the leagues on Thursday. Dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.    The teams last met in 2013 when the Badgers won on the road at Virginia.    The game will also feature an interesting coaching matchup. Wisconsin's Greg Gard and Virginia's Tony Bennett served together as assistan...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.