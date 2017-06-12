Washington County prepares for U.S. Open this week

According to the sheriff's office, two people were in a UTV on Highway G when the driver missed a curve, went into a ditch and rolled over around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
SWAT Team was also called to the 900 block of Vernon Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Police say one person arrested at the shooting scene Saturday afternoon is connected to the homicide earlier in the day.
A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Blue Mounds.
Madison Police say there were more gunshots overnight Saturday into Sunday near where a man was shot and later died Saturday morning.
A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department.
Authorities say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man has drowned in Lake Michigan.
Wisconsin policymakers have struggled for years to find homes for sex offenders in the face of opposition from local communities and legal restrictions on where they can live.
Firefighters, EMTs and other first responders were out on the Capitol Square this weekend for the annual Safety Saturday.
People who came talked about ways help stop the increasing violence in the Madison area.
Organizers say they felt it was important to bring people from a variety of ethnicities, backgrounds, and neighborhoods together.
Sauk, Columbia, and Dane County Fire Departments all called to assist in Lodi fire.
The IRONMAN 70.3 Wisconsin is going on Sunday, June 11. It is considered to be a Half IRONMAN.
Hundreds of people are coming together to find a cure for more than a million people living with painful intestinal diseases.
