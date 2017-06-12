Terminally ill boy who skied at Cascade Mountain has passed away - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Terminally ill boy who skied at Cascade Mountain has passed away

(WKOW) -- 27 News has learned a boy we featured in a story in March has passed away. 

We followed Frank Carpino as he took to Cascade Mountain with Boy Scouts from all over the area. The 12-year-old from Illinois had a rare form of cancer, but for his dying wish wanted to be able to ski. The group helped him accomplish his goal in March

His scoutmaster tells 27 News Frank earned his latest merit badge last Monday and passed away just three days later. 

