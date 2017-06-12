The first annual Twin Fest held this weekend in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend marked the first annual Twin Fest in Madison, the first of it's kind for the city, and Wisconsin. Hundreds of twins gathered at the event Sunday, held at the East Side Club, in Madison. The festival is a celebration of family and siblings, but mostly it's about twins.

The festival had lots to do for people of every age, was family friendly, they even had a competition for best set of twins, best set of triplets, best set of Fraternal Twins, among other categories.

"Twins just deserve to have some twin time. Singletons can come too but it's just a special day for twins," says Pamela Blair, Twin Fest's chairwoman.

Blair who is a twin says she was introduced to the concept years ago after she saw them popping up in cities around the country. Problem was she didn't want to drive 1,000 miles to go to one.

"So I thought about it and finally decided, why not have one right here in Madison," the rest as they say is history.

The best part was the event raised money for Madison's River Food Pantry.

Blair says they plan to bring the Fest back next year and hope that it continues to grow.