Ironman 70.3 made it's Madison debut amid stifling heat

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the most challenging competitions in the world came to the shores of Lake Monona in Madison, Sunday.

For months preparations have been being made leading up to Sunday's event, the first of it's kind held here in the Capital City.

The Ironman 70.3 also known as a "Half Ironman" might be half the distance of a full Ironman, but it still packs a cardiovascular punch.

The 90 degree heat make things easier for those taking part. Athletes competed in three separate events; a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride, and a 13.1 mile run all for the bragging rights that go along with being able to say, "I finished."

Despite the stifling temperatures, and unrelenting summer sun, organizers say the race went well. More than nine hundred volunteers and symphony of different agencies worked in concert keep things running smoothly.

Ryan Richard the Race Director says the event has been a long time coming.

"Planning started a year ago; basically meeting with the city, meeting with the municipalities along the bike course just generating the plans, as well as meeting with the parks department, and making sure everyone knows what's going to happen," he says.

Richard says everything came down to the last minute, adding he even had to make a last minute ice run in the wee hours of the morning before the race.

Most of what happened Sunday though wasn't at the hands of organizers. It was thanks to an army of volunteers who stepped up to help through various groups and organizations around Madison and Dane County.

Mandy Mommaerts the race's Volunteer Director, knows all too well about the army she helped corral, and says the volunteers were eager to do their part.

"People were very excited to be a part of it. The Ironman Foundation actually gives $15,000 in grants to back to local volunteer groups, so by volunteering they actually give back to their community, and help their organization."

At the end of the day Sunday, more than 2,500 athletes from 14 different countries competed; successfully earning those coveted bragging rights.