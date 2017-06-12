Madison Library's 'Rock & Read' to focus on students who need most help

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A fundraiser this weekend will help children who aren't reading at their grade level. The Madison Public Library Foundation says there are hundreds of students in the Madison Metropolitan School District who are in that situation.

The 4th annual "Rock & Read" is Sunday, June 18 from 3 - 6 p.m. at Capital Brewery in Middleton (7734 Terrace Avenue). The family-friendly event includes live music by Yid Vicious and Sean Michael Dargan & The Mersey Brothers, crafts, food and autographs/photos with the UW Spirit Squad. There will also be a surprise UW athlete as well as book giveaways.

Admission is free, but the library is asking for a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the library's Summer Reading Clubs, which encourage kids to read and learn all summer long. This event raised more than $10,000 last year.

The Madison Public Library Foundation says it's focusing on students who need help the most. "There are 7,400 African-American students in the Madison Metropolitan School District," says Youth Services Supervisor Tammy Pineda. "Yet fewer than 500 of them are reading at their grade level. We're planning more intentional outreach to kids in summer school and home daycares. We're also education people in our community who work with kids over summer break on summer learning loss, and how they can incorporate literacy activities into their daily schedule. Together, we can work to narrow the achievement gap and make reading fun for kids."

To learn more about the event, click here.