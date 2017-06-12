Fitchburg police searching for armed robber - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg police searching for armed robber

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who took money from a gas station.

Officers were called to the Capitol Petro Mart at 2770 South Syene Road around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Police say the man went into the store and told an employee he had a handgun. He left the store with cash. 

Fitchburg police used a K9 officer to search for him, but didn't find him. The suspect is a white man, about 30-35 years old, about 5'8" with a slender build. No one was hurt.

Fitchburg police are investigating, but if you know anything you can call them at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. To text a tip, use the keyword "Fitchburg" and send it to 847411.

