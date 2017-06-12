Road closures around U.S. Open this week

ERIN (WKOW) -- There are road closures in Washington County all week for the first U.S. Open to be held in Wisconsin.

Starting at 5 a.m. Monday, Highway O will be closed to all vehicles without a pass to access the area. Traffic will be detoured north on County Highway P to State Highway 60. From there it'll be detoured to Hartford and then south on State Highway 83.

Practice rounds start Monday, and official play runs Thursday through Sunday.

There's tight security at Erin Hills for the U.S. Open. For more security information, including what you can and can't bring into the course, click here.