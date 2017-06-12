Road closures around U.S. Open this week

Authorities say a Walworth County man is dead after a crash with a semi Sunday afternoon.More >>
Three people have been hurt after a tractor incident at the Darlington Canoe Festival Sunday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the young man who was shot on Madison's east side July 10th.More >>
A severe storm that rolled through Minnesota and Wisconsin left nearly 165,000 Xcel Energy customers without power.More >>
27 News has learned a boy we featured in a story in March has passed away.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend marked the first annual Twin Fest in Madison, the first of it's kind for the city, and Wisconsin. Hundreds of twins gathered at the event Sunday, held at the East Side Club, in Madison. The festival is a celebration of family and siblings, but mostly it's about twins. The festival had lots to do for people of every age, was family friendly, they even had a competition for best set of twins, best set of triplets, best set of Frat...More >>
Monona City leaders and members of the Ho-Chunk nation gathered over the weekend to dedicate a new mural.More >>
Three people have been hurt after a tractor incident at the Darlington Canoe Festival Sunday.More >>
A severe storm that rolled through Minnesota and Wisconsin left nearly 165,000 Xcel Energy customers without power.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor says the U.S. territory has overwhelmingly chosen statehood in a non-binding referendum.More >>
Hundreds rallied in downtown Madison for LGBTQ rights Sunday.More >>
A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department.More >>
Authorities say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man has drowned in Lake Michigan.More >>
Wisconsin policymakers have struggled for years to find homes for sex offenders in the face of opposition from local communities and legal restrictions on where they can live.More >>
Firefighters, EMTs and other first responders were out on the Capitol Square this weekend for the annual Safety Saturday.More >>
