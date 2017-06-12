Social media platforms debut special Pride Month features

MADISON (WKOW) -- Facebook, Google, Instagram and Twitter are debuting special online features for LGBTQ Pride Month.

Facebook has a new Pride flag reaction.



Courtesy Facebook

You can only use the feature if you 'like' the LGBTQ@Facebook page. Once you do, you might have to log out and log back in again for it to show up.

There's also the option to add a special banner to your profile photo.



Courtesy Facebook

You can do that by going here. You'll pick the banner you want and how long you'd like to keep it for, and hit “use as profile picture”.

Some people have even asked Facebook if it could keep the Pride reaction permanently. On its site, company officials say they're "continuing to bring you the most relevant experiences for the moments you care about."

Google has debuted a special banner on the side of its search engine.



Courtesy Google

To see it, you have to use LGBTQ-related search terms.

Instagram has special stickers for Pride Month that were designed by artists around the world.

Courtesy Instagram

You can use them in the Your Story feature. Take a photo, and click the smiley-face icon in the top-right part of the screen.

Twitter has an icon showing up with special Pride Month hashtags.



Courtesy Twitter

The special heart shows up for Pride hashtags, and not just in English - when translated, the icon shows up for the same hashtags in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, French, and Portuguese, just to name a few.